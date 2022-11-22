My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Shigaraki's Terrifying Season 6 Makeover

My Hero Academia has introduced a much scarier version of Tomura Shigaraki to the anime with Season 6 of the series, and one terrifying cosplay is helping to showcase just how frightening the villain really is by bringing him to life! The end of the fifth season teased that Shigaraki would be going through a transformation of some sort in order to fully absorb All For One's power, and as fans have seen in the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, Shigaraki truly has become a much different monster than he has ever been seen in the series before.

Shigaraki has been using the first few episodes of Season 6 to demonstrate all of the powerful new abilities at his disposal even with the incomplete transformation, and it's only getting worse for the heroes as Shigaraki gets more bearing with his new body in the heat of battle. This evolution is sure to only continue from this point on and artist @sailorkayla on TikTok is helping to show why Shigaraki is now much scarier than he ever has been in the anime with some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia is now airing Season 6's newest episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the latest entry has crossed the halfway mark of the first arc of the season, Paranormal Liberation Front War. Things are only going to get more intense from this point on as the scope of the fight gets even deadlier, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the anime before it kicks off even bigger events in the climax of the war against Shigaraki!

If you wanted to do so, you can now find My Hero Academia's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. The first five seasons (along with their English dubbed releases) are now streaming with the service as well if you needed to start from the beginning, and the manga version is available and is releasing new chapters weekly through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. That's if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming to the anime next, however.

How are you liking the new version of Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 6 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!