My Hero Academia Shares Closer Look At New World Heroes Mission Costumes

My Hero Academia is neck-deep in the Joint Training Mission Arc within the fifth season of its television series, but this summer will add yet another new adventure to the ever-expanding journeys of Class 1-A with World Heroes Mission, the third film in Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise. Though the movie's release is still a few months away, a new look at the film gives us a closer look at the new costumes for the "Three Musketeers", aka Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they embark on a new quest that pits them against a new antagonist.

While there are still many details that are yet to be revealed regarding the new film, the three heroes of Class 1-A are apparently diving into battle while also dealing with Midoriya being framed for a crime he didn't commit, as the world now believes that Deku is seen as being responsible for a "mass murder". While this summer will see the three heroes jumping into action alongside one another, the fifth season of the anime will do the same in the upcoming "Endeavor Agency Arc", which will feature Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki learning beneath the watchful eye of the current number one hero.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared a closer look at the new designs for the upcoming outfits for Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo that will be featured in the third film in the Shonen franchise and might just give each of these Class 1-A students a power boost as well:

Deku, Bakugo & Shoto Outfits’ designs for MHA The Movie: World Heroes’ Mission. pic.twitter.com/vQwwBEVUvI — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) May 6, 2021

The previous two films featured two new adventures that saw Deku battling against two disciples of One For All, continuing to learn how to properly take advantage of the Quirk known as All For One. While there are still many mysteries regarding the plot of the upcoming film that releases this summer, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if World Heroes Mission followed suit. Needless to say, with these new outfits, three of the strongest members of UA Academy certainly seem well prepared to battle whatever comes their way.

What do you think of these new outfits for three of Class 1-A's most powerful students? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.