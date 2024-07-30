My Hero Academia: You’re Next Star Details the Movie Title’s Importance

My Hero Academia is about to reach its end but that doesn’t mean the anime adaptation is ending at the same time as its manga. On top of season seven still releasing new episodes, with an eighth season more than likely on the way, the shonen franchise is preparing to release its fourth film into theaters in Japan this August and North America this October. Thanks to this year’s Anime Expo, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with the voice of All Might and new villain Dark Might, Kentai Miyaki, about his role as well as the significance of the title of My Hero Academia’s big film.

To start, Miyaki discussed the first time that All Might motioned to Deku and hinted that he was next following the first big fight against All For One, “I try to not just have it be a word. When All Might said this, he was completely broken. Nevertheless, he is still looking ahead. All Might is still looking forward as a Symbol of Peace. The Symbol of Peace,the flame of symbol,has not been extinguished because you’re next and that’s burning within us already.”

Dark Might in My Hero Academia: You're Next

You're Next Dark Might

Kentai then spoke about performing the legendary line in My Hero Academia’s history, “I performed the line in a way that we can never forget about it moving forward. This is a very deep line. All Might prepared it to protect and nourish a young man with a dream. It’s sort of like a revitalization, a ready call to evolve.”

If you want to learn more about My Hero Academia’s fourth film, here’s how Studio Bones describes You’re Next, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

