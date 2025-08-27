My Little Monster Creator Debuts New Vampire & Hitman Manga

With the limited release of Young Magazine‘s English edition in the U.S., the Kodansha magazine had made quite the impact upon both its exclusive physical releases at Anime NYC and participating Kinokuniya book stores and its eBook release on the online BOOK☆WALKER store. For a limited time only until the end of the year, this special 45th anniversary English issue of Young Magazine is available for download for free. But not only should you take this chance to nab at least a digital copy, but to be able to take a peek at this specific special manga debut.

If you were a fan of the 2008 13-volume rom-com manga My Little Monster, mangaka Robico is back with the debut of a new manga in Young Magazine. For fans who enjoy stories of assassins and hitmen like in Sakamoto Days or Spy x Family, or for those who enjoy the classic theme of vampires like that of Call Of The Night or Vampire Knight, Young Magazine has something for you to see. Whether you’re craving the next series from the My Little Monster creator or are craving a new vampire manga twist, you’ll definitely want to check out Robico’s new manga debut of To Dusk and Twilight.

The Vampire and the Hitman

image courtesy of Robico

When an ordinary-looking older man stands on a bridge about to take his own life, a mysterious high school girl approaches him, claiming to be a vampire. Waking up in an unknown apartment, the vampire girl leans in to suck his blood and… can’t. Turns out, the vampire girl not only struggles to feed on strangers, deeming it a difficult and unpleasant task, but her late adoptive human mother had scolded her not to. But when a gang of loan sharks come knocking to collect from the girl, the man takes action to save her life, revealing his occupation as an assassin. Thus, the hitman and the vampire begin their odd duo, the hitman providing the girl with sustenance and the vampire giving the human reason to continue living.

A hitman and a vampire? While highly unusual, the interesting dynamics of this odd duo are sure to hook you in. After all, a suicidal hitman and a vampire who can’t vampire are interesting concepts on their own. But paired together along with the vampire giving the hitman reason to live by becoming her meal ticket is also makes for an interesting plot point. So, whether you’ve been able to receive a physical copy of Young Magazine or a digital copy available for free online, you won’t want to miss the manga debut of To Dusk and Twilight on page 119.

image courtesy of Robico

And if you do end up enjoying To Dusk and Twilight (which you will), manga fans can also vote amongst 16 eligible titles for which top five manga series to continue serialization in English. Vote by November 10th and make manga history! In addition, there will also be several additional new titles that fans can anticipate reading upon release. Alongside Shuzo Oshimi’s new title, Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father), and The Silent Forest by Masaaki Nakayama, for those who run on excitement and gasoline, fans also eagerly anticipate Shuichi Shigeno’s new Initial D and MF Ghost sequel, Subaru and Subaru.

What are your thoughts on To Dusk and Twilight? Let us know in the comments if you’ve had a chance to read its debut in Young Magazine!