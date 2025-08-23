Two Classic Naruto Characters Finally Get Their Moment After Months of Waiting

A fair number of characters from the Naruto series have continued their contributions in the sequel, Boruto. While fans may have expected their involvement to be minimal, the sequel has just given them development that fans didn’t know they wanted. Since its inception, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been a banger, weaving new elements into the series to keep its progression fresh. The manga immediately introduced prominent villains, the Divine Tree entities, created when a person succumbs to the Chakra Tree. These entities resemble the original person but exist with their own consequences.

Among the many Divine Trees is Matsuri, who takes after Moegi Kazamatsuri. Matsuri’s involvement in the latest conflict proved significant, as she revealed that the Divine Tree entities still harbor the feelings of their original essence. Among the emotions she displayed, her romantic feelings toward Konohamaru Sarutobi stood out the most. While the Naruto series never showcased such development between the two, Boruto has now confirmed through the latest conflict that a budding romance exists between them. This love element became the main driving force of the battle, and because of it, Konohamaru was able to defeat Matsuri and free Moegi, leading to a heartfelt moment that had been teased for months.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Showcases Konohamaru and Moegi’s Bond Solidifying

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While fans had no idea that such a development between Konohamaru and Moegi existed, it was revealed in Chapter 18 of Two Blue Vortex through Matsuri, the Divine Tree version of Moegi. Matsuri consistently longed to call Konohamaru dearly and expressed her desire to devour him, an urge the Divine Tree entities only feel toward the person they are most affectionate toward. Konohamaru resisted Matsuri’s advances, even making it clear that he wanted only one person to call him that way, confirming a romantic development between him and Moegi. Meanwhile, the latest issue, Chapter 25 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, delivered a heartfelt moment as Konohamaru tightly hugged Moegi after she was restored, solidifying their romantic bond.

It is important to note that it isn’t just Konohamaru and Moegi who are receiving this focus, as the series is fully embracing romance and making it a core element. Even Jura, the leader of the Divine Tree clones, has emphasized the concept of “love.” The epitome of this theme, however, is seen in Sarada Uchiha, who has drawn strength from her feelings for Boruto and her resolve to protect him. In the latest chapter, Sarada even confessed her feelings to Sumire, who also likes Boruto. This led to the formation of a bond between the two girls, one that is both a romantic rivalry and a friendship. With these developments, it has become evident that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is weaving “love” as a central theme, and with no signs of stopping, it may even play a decisive role in defeating the final adversary.

