“Everyone Has Two Faces”: Boruto Creator Shares Divine Tree Insights & More in New Interview

In a tell-all new interview shared by the writer and illustrator of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans have gotten an insight into multiple plot points and characters that they hope will be included in the main story. While the interview doesn’t share major reveals or the like, it is valuable and gives more context and confirmation to debated and unclear storylines, and this is exactly what was accomplished in the new interview.

In a recent interview commemorating the nine-year milestone of the Boruto franchise, Mikio Ikemoto addressed nine carefully chosen questions, and several of them are quite intriguing. While the most popular answer that shook fans was that Himawari secluded herself in her family home alone after Naruto and Hinata were sealed away, Ikemoto shared more details about the psychology of the Shinju, Himawari’s latest potential as sensed by Daemon, Momoshiki’s ability and even casual questions like Kawaki’s favorite flavour of Taiyaki. The interview is posted to the official Naruto X account in Japanese, along with fan translations such as those hosted by @howlxithree.

Ikemoto Provides Deeper Insight Into the Characters and Story in Boruto

One of his best answers was when he was asked about the discrepancy between the personalities of the Shinju and their original hosts, to which he answered that the Shinjus’ personalities stem from the self that a person hides away underneath, and since Shinjus operate primarily on instinct, their inner personality is the default, and he drew parallels to real humans in the process. This provides another perspective to these characters, as no one could have guessed that Shinki, the introvert, has a more sarcastic and humorous side to him. As for Jura, his calm and curious personality makes sense given that it is the opposite of the chaotic and brain-dead nature of the Ten Tails.

Another Jura-related piece of trivia was revealed, in that the villain keeps a personal notebook to keep up with the influx of new information he comes across. Ikemoto also confirmed that the glimpses of the future that Boruto saw when talking to Amado were brought about by Momoshiki’s ability to see small glimpses into the future. He confirmed that it was not related to Kashin Koji’s Prescience ability, and although they are similar in that they can see the future, Momoshiki’s is not a Shinjutsu and is much weaker than Koji’s.

The interview contained two interesting revelations regarding Himawari, with one being her sad life after her parents were gone. The other was regarding when Daemon was shocked when he saw her, sensing some type of power within her. This was obviously foreshadowing the reveal that Kurama would resurrect, and she would become the eventual Jinchuriki. This was one of the series’ biggest plot twists yet, and there is more lore and mystery to explore regarding how this happened and Himawari’s new role in the story.

This new interview was a really good way to treat fans who have stuck with the manga for the past nine years, and it does a good job of making the story and the characters more intriguing. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is heading into the climax of its second story arc with the fight between Boruto and Jura, and the hype train has never been faster.