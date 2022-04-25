Naruto: One of Boruto's Recent Fights Has Fans Feeling Underwhelmed

✖

Even though he's a genin, Boruto Uzumaki has been through his fair share of grief. From facing godly villains to being marked with an alien seal, it seems like Boruto has done it all. This week, the boy added more trauma to his list when he watched one of his closest friends die, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations failed to follow the shocking loss with a worthy fight.

The whole thing came to light when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest episode. It was there fans watched as Team 7 and Kawaki came to terms with Kagura's death. The ninja was killed by Funamashi, and Boruto rightfully lost his cool once he saw his friend get hurt.

We finally got to witness Boruto’s karma, the water effect and the karma activation was great but I just wish Kagura hadn’t had to die for him to use that😞. #boruto pic.twitter.com/TODtpWvXWx — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 24, 2022

However, the ensuing battle didn't really do anything for fans. Not only was its animation lackluster but the choreography made little sense. Boruto's expression as Karma came to the surface was weak at best, and his movements were choppy as he rushed Funamushi. His Rasengan was hardly worth noting, and after his hit was in, that was it. Boruto's rage hardly lasted, and Funamushi was quick to flee after taking a Rasengan to the gut.

Fans had hoped Boruto would get a better berserker moment, but the anime felt such a scene wasn't needed. Boruto focused on its goodbye to Kagura instead, and his farewell was plenty emotional. But in the wake of a half-baked fight, well – netizens cannot help but feel the anime failed them with this episode.

