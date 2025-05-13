“Nobody Is Using That”: Naruto Fans Aren’t Happy With Boruto’s Free Gift Celebrating Kawaki’s Birthday

Everyone loves a chance to celebrate a favorite character, and May 13 just happens to be a birthday for one of Boruto’s main cast members. To celebrate Kawaki, fans can grab a free wallpaper by Masashi Kishimoto from the main Naruto social media account.

Kawaki is the Sasuke of the Boruto storyline, sporting an edgy look, difficult past, and tragic relationship with protagonist Boruto. Like in the original storyline of Naruto, the two boys often clash, fighting as they navigate personal goals and ideals. Their artwork is very reminiscent of Naruto and Sasuke, with similar dark and light themes in their overall designs.

Free Kawaki Wallpaper Knocked By Fans

Currently, Kawaki fans can grab a free wallpaper shared in a social media post by the official Naruto account. The artwork is a traditional-style work from Kishimoto originally published in 2016.

Unfortunately, fans don’t seem to be excited about the free artwork, with many unhappy about the look of the art. The traditional illustration has been overlaid on the background, with color from the original illustration bleeding over the lines and creating a messy-looking finished product.

Others have called the depiction out as not worth putting on a phone or PC, due to the awkward way Kawaki has been drawn. His design is very different from the anime and more recent manga updates that show him with shorter, more tousled hair.

Fans in the comments have been vocal, saying the free image isn’t usable. One stated, “nobody is using that,” while another added, “Why yall hate Kawaki man?”

Others have commented that celebrating Kawaki might not be something many fans want to do. While some have defended the character, wishing for better art, others have called out the fact that he is an antagonist, and one that lacks the “love to hate him” charm of previous characters like Sasuke or Itachi.

A viewer commented, “One of my most hated Naruto characters, I don’t really hate anyone else tho just him,” while another pointed out, “Ah yes this guy the reason why naruto is no longer hokage….Happy birthday I guess.”

Boruto has had an uphill battle in trying to create a second-generation storyline that hits all the notes and intensity of the original storyline without outright copying certain elements. While Kishimoto has created an interesting backstory and set of motives for Kawaki, it is unlikely he will ever be seen as the anti-hero elements of antagonists from the original and Shippuden eras of Naruto.

However, it is possible more fans would have embraced the birthday freebie with more enthusiasm if it had been an updated or new piece of art for the celebration, instead of an overlay of an older design. Especially as the Season 2 announcement of the anime has reinvigorated fans of the series.

While this might not be the freebie everyone is interested in snatching, those who want to claim it and add it to their collection can save it from the social media post. The image sits at 1170×2532 resolution, which will look okay on phones but likely won’t be the best option for PC desktops or tablets. It should be noted that when downloaded, the bleed over on the lines of Kawaki’s arms is quite noticeable, which might not be the best for those using it as a lockscreen.

Despite the bumps, Kawaki’s character arc is a driving force in the Boruto storyline, and those hoping he might have something of a redemption arc might want to tuck this away in their download folder as a keepsake for a favorite antagonist.