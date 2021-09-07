Naruto Makes Major Change to Kawaki's Karma Status

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made a major change to Kawaki's Karma status with the newest episode of the anime series! Things have taken an intense turn in the past few episodes as Amado has come to the Hidden Leaf hoping to be taken under their care in exchange for some crucial information about how to defeat Jigen and the remnants of Kara. He not only revealed Jigen's true secret and Otsutsuki connections, but he also explained how the Karma marks implanted on Kawaki and Boruto could be used to constantly revive these Otsutsuki in new bodies.

The previous episode of the series teased that Amado had an idea as to how eliminate an Otsutsuki for good, and the newest episode revealed that this plan was to force Jigen's Karma to activate and summon Isshiki Otsutsuki into that body. But because Isshiki had two active Karma marks implanted on hosts, only one of them could fully activate and that really changed things for Kawaki's own Karma.

The previous episode of the series revealed that the Karma mark's true purpose was to serve as a backup full of data from a particular Otsutsuki that, when fully installed, would allow that Otsutsuki to revive themselves in a new body after they day. Amado had Kashin Koji attack Jigen in the hopes of forcing out the Otsutsuski that had implanted the mark on Jigen and Kawaki, and it's soon revealed that Koji was able to successfully do just that when his attacks end up killing Jigen's body.

Episode 214 of the series then sees Isshiki Otsutsuki forced out into Jigen's body, and with the activation of this mark, it's revealed that there's actually a fail-safe that cancels out other Karma marks with that same data. So when Jigen's activates, Kawaki's does as well. But with Jigen's fully completed and Kawaki's incomplete, Kawaki instead completely loses the mark on his body when the fail-safe kicks in.

Unfortunately Kawaki passes out right after his Karma mark fades away, so there has yet to be an update as to what this actually means. But for all intents and purposes, Kawaki has now lost access to his Karma.