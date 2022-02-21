Naruto Debates Kawaki’s Future After Boruto’s Huge Death

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made a very important decision regarding Kawaki’s future following his role in the series’ biggest death to date! The manga has reached the climactic finale of its Code focused arc as previous chapters of the series had seen Boruto and Kawaki struggle against the former Kara member. But rather than Code being the main problem, it was soon revealed to actually be Boruto as Momoshiki was able to take control of Boruto’s body once more. This led to he and Kawaki deciding to follow through on their major plan of ending Boruto’s life before Momoshiki could do anything with his body.

The newest chapter of the series revealed how the manga would even continue after such a game changing cliffhanger, and thankfully Boruto has managed to survive getting his heart pierced through completely. But while Boruto is alive, Kawaki very much did kill his brother and now it’s left a major lingering question about what to do with him now that Shikamaru has seen just how far Kawaki is willing to go for his goals. Even if those goals are to keep Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village safe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 67 reveals that in the immediate aftermath of Kawaki killing Boruto was that it throws off Code’s plans pretty significantly. But while there are still many things to figure out from that point on, the Kawaki seen with the full use of his Karma is much more intense than before. He reveals he’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep Naruto safe, even if it meant killing his brother. Seeing this side of Kawaki, Shikamaru gets nervous because Kawaki didn’t hesitate to kill his own comrade.

Knowing that they have to eventually fix this problem themselves, Shikamaru wonders how the village will handle such news but Naruto refuses to relent. He reveals that as a member of his family, Naruto will be dealing with his son and take his side in the matter. They’ll work through all of this together as Kawaki’s position in the village becomes that much more tenuous, but luckily Boruto hasn’t been killed just yet as he was saved at the last minute thanks to the power of how far his Karma had advanced to that point.

But what do you think? What do you think Naruto and the Hidden Leaf will do with Kawaki from this point on? What do you think it means for his future role in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!