Naruto Cosplay Takes Sasuke Back To The Past

Sasuke Uchiha has come a long way in the Shonen franchise of Naruto created by Masashi Kishimoto, originally the final member of the Uchiha Clan, and one fan has decided to take us back to the past by creating cosplay that perfectly re-creates the first appearance of the Sharingan user. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations giving us Sasuke as an adult, raising a family of his own following the events that took place in Naruto: Shippuden, the latest events of the Shonen's manga prove that despite his insane levels of power, Sasuke is still far from being invincible.

Sasuke has walked an insanely difficult road, pledging to get revenge against his older brother Itachi following the death of his entire clan. Joining Team 7 to get a better grip on the power of the Sharingan and increase his control of his chakra, Sasuke found himself pitted against his "frenemy" Naruto and attempted to navigate the crush of Sakura who pledged to win his heart. Over time, Sasuke easily became one of the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village but found himself at odds with Konoha time and time again in his quest for vengeance against his brother and to learn the truth behind the destruction of his clan!

Instagram Cosplayer Migo Mii shared this remarkably detailed Cosplay that takes us back to the early days of Team 7 and the only remaining member of the Uchiha Clan who still was a part of the Hidden Leaf Village following Itachi's significant betrayal and joining of the rogue ninja collective known as the Akatsuki:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 米迩_ (@migo_mii)

Sasuke has definitely chilled out more than a little bit since the beginning of the series, finding peace in his family as he fully works to benefit the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha as the head of his household. With the Kara Organization attempting to push forward the plans of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki, it looks like Sasuke won't be able to retire from the ninja world any time soon as the threats to the Hidden Leaf are as dangerous as they have ever been.

What do you think of this look back into the old days of the Naruto franchise?