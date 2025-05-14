One of Naruto’s Final Villains Has a Quote That Defined the Future of Its Sequel

The masked member of the Akatsuki was a long-standing question mark within the Naruto: Shippuden fandom, but that didn’t stop Obito from haunting the narrative and leaving fans with incredibly poignant moments. Early on in Naruto: Shippuden, the villain was this cartoonish, played-up character who appeared to be the comic relief of the Akatsuki. However, as the story unraveled, the reality of Obito’s identity began getting closer and closer. As it did, the villain dropped his silly attitude and the “Tobi” moniker and began going by the name Madara. The villain began to show his manipulative side after using Sasuke’s fury with Konoha to leverage the next portions of his grand plan that would lead to the Fourth Great Shinobi War.

The machinations of Obito, however, are of such a magnitude that they have had a ripple effect throughout all of Naruto and even into Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Naruto is full of poignant quotes, most of which have far-reaching implications, and even the villains’ belief systems shine through within the next generations. Obito was meaningful enough and seen as a piece of the Naruto world’s cycle of pain and destruction that he was one of the characters who played an instrumental role in Naruto and Sasuke putting an end to that cycle within the Ninja world. Even if the cycle has been halted for the time being, the truth of the matter is that many people like Obito believe that, fundamentally, learning to love also opens one up to the risks of hatred.

Friendships That Ended in Death

The shinobi world is plagued by death and shattered bonds between dutiful ninja who always fight with the future of their homes in mind. However, characters like Pain, Obito, and even the titular protagonist, Naruto, struggled to abide by the death-riddled world and intended to change the world they lived in.

All three of these ninjas had experienced immense loneliness and loss, especially with Pain and Obito living through wars waged by the Great Nations. Both of them had experienced not only the hate of the world but also the love of the world; they had forged bonds with team members and had made plans for their futures, only to have those things stripped from them. Seeing these things as guarantees within the ninja world, both characters became villains and worked to “free” the world of these realities. In seeking these changes, Obito manipulated and killed, and eventually began his plan towards Infinite Tsukuyomi.

“When a man learns to love, he must risk bearing hatred” was a phrase said by the one-eyed Uchiha after a conversation with Sasuke, where he revealed his intentions to take revenge on Konoha for their transgression against his elder brother. Sasuke had been hunting down Itachi for years to defeat him for the massacre of their people, only to learn that his brother did it all to “save” Konoha and spare Sasuke.

With all of this revealed, Sasuke realized in Itachi’s last moments that his brother loved him and that he also had love in his heart for his elder sibling. However, instead of reconciling with Itachi’s decisions as having been his own, Sasuke vowed vengeance on the village that forsook his brother. As Sasuke left to heal his wounds and eventually make his move on Konoha, we got this reflection on the moment from Obito in that by having love, you are also susceptible to hatred, and there are few better examples than Itachi, Sasuke, and Obito.

Love and Hatred in a Blue Vortex

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have both shown an overarching theme of love and connections, and the pain that can come with them. Naruto was focused on creating a world where the ninja could learn to remove themselves from the cycles of hate and pain. As the finale of Naruto came and went, we saw that the Shinobi world was changed for the better by our hero. As Boruto has gone on as a continuation, we have seen the characters growing and learning in a post-war world where they have been mostly removed from the cycles of pain and hatred. However, as Two Blue Vortex marches forward, fans are beginning to see that our new generation of heroes is going to become indoctrinated into the world of hate through their love.

“When a man learns to love, he must risk bearing hatred.” – Obito, Naruto: Shippuden Episode 152

As of the most recent chapters of Blue Vortex, the readers have watched on as Jura has further developed his fascination with human emotions like love amongst the shinobi. Now the living God Trees have begun to experience emotions akin to their human counterparts, such as Matsuri’s feelings for Konohamaro being developed through her connection to Moegi.

On the heroes’ side of things, we get to see Sarada finally opens herself up to her feelings towards Boruto, allowing her to tap into a new level of power. Out of the gate, Matsuri is shown the dangers of love as Konohamoru uses her emotions to manipulate her to attempt to strike her down. While Sarada has yet to be shown the full side of hatred through her love, there remains a likely chance, as the narrative appears to be bringing us back to the crux of suffering within the Shinobi world, that Love and Hatred are inseparable entities.