Naruto Takes Over Google With Adorable Shadow Clone Surprise

Naruto is taking over Google with a fun new surprise Easter Egg that utilizes the most of Naruto Uzumaki’s Shadow Clone Jutsu. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise celebrated the 20th anniversary of the anime not long ago, and it helped fans celebrate just how far the series has come since it started all those years ago. Even though Masashi Kishimoto’s original Naruto story came to an end some time ago, the franchise has continued to get even bigger with new sequels, movies, and much more in the years since. Now Naruto has grown so much that Google’s honoring the series in a very cute way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Google has dropped all sorts of fun Easter Eggs for many franchises, notable people from history and more over the years, and now that fun has been spread to Naruto. If you go to Google and enter “Naruto,” a small Hidden Leaf Village logo pops up at the bottom. If you click on this logo, then Naruto’s many Shadow Clones quickly run across the screen and shake up the page. It’s a fun shout out to the legendary ninja series, and you can check out a sample of this as shared by Naruto‘s English language licensor, Viz Media.

Why Is Naruto’s Shadow Clone Jutsu So Special?

Naruto‘s Shadow Clone Jutsu is just as iconic as the ninja himself after all these years. It was the very first jutsu that Naruto Uzumaki was seen to quickly master in the Naruto series, and became one of his key techniques when taking on opponents that were much stronger than he was at any given time. Not only did the jutsu make for a fun visual, but it really was a tragic lens into Naruto himself. Because for as lonely as he was for so many years, the only people who could support him were just more copies of himself.

Not only did it make for fun fight sequences utilizing Naruto’s many clones in fun ways, but they end up saving the day in some key moments throughout the series. While he might be later known more for the Rasengan technique and its destructive power, Naruto really made his mark with fans thanks to the army of clones he could set out on any opponent at any given time. It was something not every Shonen Jump series was doing at the time.