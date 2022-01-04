Naruto: Viral Video Shows How Devastating the Show’s Saddest Death Really Is

The “Pervy Sage” of Konoha has been one of the biggest deaths ever unveiled by creator Masashi Kishimoto, and it seems as though the casualty that came about as a result of the battle against the Akatsuki is still making waves to this day. Now, one video has gone viral after a fan of Naruto learned of Jiraiya’s death for the first time, and the resurfaced clip shows how fans couldn’t hold back their emotions when faced with the demise of Naruto’s teacher.

Jiraiya’s death is one that creator Masashi Kishimoto is never planning on undoing, which makes sense considering how much of an effect that his passing had on both Naruto and the ninja world at large. Though Pain would eventually find himself rallying to Naruto’s cause, the former head of Akatsuki would perish all the same, though it would be as a result of the power of Obito and Madara Uchiha rather than the ninjas of Konoha seeking revenge. Luckily for fans, they were able to revisit Jiraiya in recent years thanks to a time travel story that saw both Boruto and Sasuke traveling to the past of the Hidden Leaf Village and running into Naruto’s former master.

Reddit User Remy Dodger shared this hilarious, heartbreaking Tik Tok that sees one fan reeling from the death of Jiraiya during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, which originally took place in the anime in 2009 in an episode titled “The Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant,”:

Though Jiraiya has been long dead for some time, the story of Konoha continues via the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which sees Naruto becoming the leader of Konoha and his son, Boruto, taking the mantle of the protagonist. With the Kara Organization proving to be a very real and serious threat to the ninja world, Jiraiya has played a role in a roundabout way, as it was revealed that the villain Kashin Koji was actually a clone of the Pervy Sage. Kashin has yet to reveal himself following his battle against Jigen, though it’s only a matter of time before he returns to the series.

