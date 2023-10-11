New Naruto Trailer Focuses on Sasuke/Naruto Bond

Naruto has recently been celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its anime adaptation, with the likes of the original series, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations taking the opportunity to explore the life of Konoha's Seventh Hokage and the other members of the ninja world. With the latest series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, throwing some massive changes at the Hidden Leaf, fans are prepping for more wild changes thanks to creator Masashi Kishimoto on writing duties. To celebrate the major milestone of the anime adaptation, a new trailer has arrived focusing on the friendship of Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha.

Naruto and Sasuke's relationship might make them the best example of anime "frenemies" that we've ever seen. While the two were initially rivals in the early parts of the series, they would go on to be enemies throughout most of Naruto: Shippudenthanks to Sasuke taking any means necessary to get revenge against his brother Itachi. As new secrets were revealed, Sasuke would go on to have a dynamic fight against Naruto to cap off Shippuden but would then see the light and become a valued member of Konoha once again. With the world turned upside down thanks to Two Blue Vortex, Sasuke Uchiha now finds himself by Boruto's side as the Hidden leaf hunts for Naruto's son.

Naruto x Sasuke Trailer

Shonen Jump released the new Naruto trailer that highlights a number of panels from the earlier days of the shonen series. While Naruto and Sasuke could not be more different when it comes to their personalities, the Uzumaki and Uchiha bond has certainly strengthened over the years. It will be interesting to see if this bond remains strong or if the families will one day be at odds once again.

Initially, the original Naruto anime series was slated to receive four new episodes from Studio Pierrot this past September. Unfortunately, the installments were delayed indefinitely as Pierrot stated that the animation would need some additional work before the episodes hit the small screen. With the episodes slated to follow the early years of the Hidden Leaf, it has yet to be revealed what events will take place in these flashback installments.

Do you think Naruto and Sasuke have one of the most interesting friendships in the anime world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.