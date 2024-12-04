Naruto Symphonic Orchestra Tour Brings Classic Songs to Fans Across North America

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience will officially bring the best music from the original Naruto anime series to North America, with orchestra-level production quality. The concert series will kick off its North American tour on February 28, 2025, in Evansville, IN, and visit more than 50 cities.

The concert series just wrapped up a successful European tour, with more than 60,000 attendees, according to Broadway World. The two-hour film was created by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayou and features clips pulled directly from the series’ first 220 episodes. Attendees will then get to experience their favorite songs in an entirely new light as an orchestra plays everything from classic songs to legendary intros and outros.

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience Comes to North America in February 2025

“We created a two-hour film enhanced with a live, symphonic orchestra because the soundtrack plays such a huge role in the anime’s success and is praised by the legions of fans time and time again,” Vallespi said.

One thing Naruto fans have all been able to connect over is the music of the series. Given the show’s popularity and accessibility by being dubbed in several languages, they have a certain universality that makes things like this symphony orchestra tour possible.

“The original score, composed by Toshio Masuda is a perfect blend between pop and rock arrangements as well as traditional Japanese instruments like the Shakuhachi and Shamisen,” Vallespi continued.

In all genres, hearing music performed live can be a vastly different experience than hearing the same recording repeatedly, as amazing as it may be. This is part of the reasoning as to why live concerts have gotten so expensive.

GEA Live, Un Pour Tous Productions, RoadCo Entertainment and VIZ Media will collaborate on bringing the series to North America. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. EST and can be bought at narutoinconcert.com.

Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki on his adventures to becoming the leader of his village and ultimately earn their respect. The property is officially 25 years old after the manga’s first chapter was published in Shonen Jump in September 1999. Since then, the manga has sold more than 250 million copies globally and spawned multiple anime adaptations, including Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto, not to mention nearly a dozen films.

