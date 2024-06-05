Neon Genesis Evangelion Star Reacts to Chainsaw Man's NSFW Tribute

Chainsaw Man's latest manga chapter was so shocking that we can't even discuss what happened in it. As Denji tries to decide what to do with the future of his life in the face of some wild adversity, Asa goes to an extreme that many didn't see coming when it came to getting the Chainsaw Devil under control. Considering the scene was close to that of one from Neon Genesis Evangelion, a star of the anime adaptation has weighed in on the controversy.

Denji and Shinji might have very different power sets, but their mental issues are something that the two anime protagonists have in common. Both the Chainsaw Devil and the Eva pilot have struggled with "daddy issues", though said issues are far different from one another. While Shinji's father was alive and well, leading the secret organization known as NERV, Denji's father was deceased, with the Control Devil revealing that the anime protagonist was responsible for parricide. Despite the second section of the Chainsaw Man manga seeing Denji gaining respect as a hero of the people, his problems are far from over as the Chainsaw Man Church and the Japanese government are gunning for the bloody protagonist.

Neon Genesis Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man taking over social media had Megumi Ogata, the original Japanese voice actor for Shinji Ikari, puzzled at why "Denji Ikari" was a trending topic on the internet. It doesn't seem likely that we'll see the world of devils officially cross over with NERV, the Eva pilots have seen wild crossovers in the past. Most notably, the EVA pilots fought against Shin Godzilla as a part of Universal Studios Japan's attractions.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the "NSFW" scene is translated to an anime adaptation, but Chainsaw Man fans will be waiting for quite some time to eventually witness it. The Chainsaw Man anime is looking to hit the silver screen next by focusing on the first movie of the franchise, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. MAPPA has yet to confirm if a second television series is on the way, but it's a safe bet that the future is bright for Denji's animated adventures.

