Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reportedly Adds Teen Wolf Alum to Cast

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of several live-action projects going on under Netflix's watch right now. As the animated franchise surged in popularity during the pandemic, the streaming giant was quick to push forward plans to bring Aang and his friend to life in a new way. And if a new report is right, then we have learned an alum from Teen Wolf has joined Team Avatar.

According to the update from AvatarNews, the fan-page has learned Arden Cho has been cast in the live-action adaptation. The report says Cho has been brought on to play June in the live-action series, so the actress will get to play one of the best bounty hunters in the Elemental Nations.

If you do not remember June, the Avatar character debuted in Book One as a fearsome bounty hunter on a mission. June has no loyalties when it comes to work, and she will ride her shirshu to the ends of the Earth to find a quarry. Her skills at tracking and capturing are second to none as June learned the bounty hunting business from her father. And after running into Zuko on a job, June finds herself tasked with hunting Aang.

If the reports are spot on, Cho will be the actress responsible for bringing June to life when Netflix releases its adaptation. This role is just the latest one for Cho to undertake as fans came to know her well with Teen Wolf. She played Kira Yukimura on the MTV original series and will soon appear in Netflix's Partner Track, an original rom-com that follows an ambitious lawyer gunning for partner whose dreams are turned upside down when a former lover gets in her way.

What do you think of this latest Netflix update on Avatar? Does Cho suit June well given what we've seen of the actress in Teen Wolf? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.