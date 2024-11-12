Go For It Nakamura Gets a Heart-Pounding New Trailer

Coming as a surprise to many diehard fans of boys’ love manga, one of the most sensational series in the genre, Go For It Nakamura!, which spawned and entire art meme based on the original cover art in 2021, announced that it would be receiving an anime adaptation slated for release in 2025. Though relatively short in length, with only two collected volumes wrapping up the entire story, Syundei’s original manga was nothing short of a phenomenon when it released. Now, with the release of the anime’s official teaser trailer, fans are finally getting a look at what Nakamura’s teenage love story will look like when it’s brought to life by Studio Drive.

Go For It Nakamura! is a boys’ love series grounded in reality that follows Okuta Nakamura – a closeted 16-year-old boy hiding a massive crush that he has on one of his classmates, Aiki Hirose. While Nakamura is relatively introverted and prefers to keep to himself, Hirose appears to be much bubblier. As the series progresses, Nakamura resolves himself to put himself out there and get into more social situations that would give him the opportunity to interact with Hirose more freely, and, to hopefully see if he returns Nakamura’s feelings.

Go For It Nakamura! Is a Coming-of-Age Story Following the Pains of First Love

While many boys’ love series follow adult relationships that quickly delve into its male leads falling for one another, Go For It Nakamura!, despite being relatively short, gives its leads an opportunity to be teenagers – and allows them all the awkward growing pains that come with that time in their lives. Nakamura is a closeted introvert falling in love for the first time; because of that, he often stumbles over himself when he speaks to Hirose, and struggles to find the bravery to properly express his feelings to the boy he’s fallen in love with. On the opposite end, Hirose is elated to be making a new friend, and to share new experiences at Nakamura’s side.

While the series is a far cry from being filled with angst and heartache, it gives its audience a dose of nostalgia reminding them what it felt like to stumble through what it meant to experience romantic feelings for the first time. Even better, Go For It Nakamura! succeeds in doing this through a bubbly, 80s and 90s inspired art style filled with bright color palettes and absolutely adorable character art. While the anime adaptation still hasn’t nailed down a solid release date, just seeing a glimpse of how Drive will be bringing this series to life has been enough to make longtime fans excited, and, hopefully, garner new eyes on the series as well.