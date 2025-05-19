Highly-Anticipated Netflix Return Earns Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score (But Fans Disagree)

Netflix has become renowned for its hit original shows over the past twelve years. While not all of them are critical darlings, the streamer knows what audiences want, as its weekly Top 10 ranking is constantly bested by new releases. But the sci-fi genre is where Netflix particularly shines. Stranger Things is the streamer’s biggest sci-fi show, and fans are anticipating the fifth and final season later this year, while the recently released The Eternaut was another big hit. Netflix has also revitalized the sci-fi anthology series, with Black Mirror becoming a pop culture sensation following the release of each new season. But it’s the return of Netflix’s other flagship sci-fi anthology that has critics jumping for joy… but fans aren’t as impressed.

The show in question is Love, Death + Robots. The animated sci-fi anthology, which first debuted in 2019, was created by Tim Miller, who later created Prime Video’s animated video game anthology, Secret Level. The show recently returned for Season 4, featuring some even wilder stories than ever before. Critics absolutely adore the new season, but fans have seemingly turned against the show’s return with some valid criticisms.

Love, Death + Robots Season 4 Holds a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The fourth season of Love, Death + Robots debuted on Netflix on May 15. The new season contains 10 new episodes for fans to dive into. Critics couldn’t get enough of the new season, as the show’s return holds a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. This is the second time the show has achieved that feat, with Season 3 also earning a perfect score on the Tomatometer.

If RT is anything to go by, the series has been improving over time, as Season 1 scored 77%, and Season 2 scored slightly higher with 81%. “The show remains a singular showcase of what animation and genre storytelling have to offer,” wrote Emma Stefansky in IGN’s review. Jeff Ewing of Collider also agreed, writing, “Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 once again successfully captures the wide variety inherent in its format.”

Fans Have Turned Against Love, Death + Robots

Many of the episodes in Love, Death + Robots‘ past seasons depicted AI technology, alien life forms, and even yogurt turning against the human race. But fans of the series are switching up the formula by turning against the show itself.

Despite a flawless critics rating, Season 4 of Love, Death + Robots holds a widely disparaging audience score of just 41%. “Wow, this show has gone downhill quickly,” wrote one user who gave Season 4 a one-star review. “Season 4 of Love, Death + Robots marks a significant downturn for the acclaimed Netflix anthology, leaving me frustrated and underwhelmed,” wrote another one-star review.

“Underwhelmed” is a common theme in the negative reviews. As well as the return of old favorites like the miniature version of Earth, Season 4 also included some strange picks, like a puppetry recreation of a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. As impressive as the episode was, it felt out of place in a series that often pushes the boundaries of genre storytelling through animation.

