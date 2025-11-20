Netflix’s One Piece Reveals Live-Action Wapol (And He’s Perfect)

Netflix’s One Piece is set to return in 2026, with the second season of the live-action hit bringing in plenty of villains, old and new, to the Grand Line. While the villainous Crocodile might be the biggest fiend in season two, running Baroqueworks behind the scenes, there’s another antagonist that might be considered the “big bad”. Drum Island is set to finally bring Luffy and company face-to-face with their future cohort, Tony Tony Chopper, but the gang will also be fighting against quite the opponent in Wapol. Netflix recently revealed what Wapol will look like in One Piece season two, and he’s the spitting image of his manga and anime counterpart.

For those who might need a refresher, actor Rob Colletti is set to play Wapol in One Piece’s live-action series. While Colletti doesn’t have a history in jumping into anime adaptations, with Netflix’s take on the Grand Line being his first, he did have a big role in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. One of this live-action anime adaptation’s biggest strengths has been its slavish devotion to the source material, with franchise creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer to keep the show honest. You can see from the first look at Wapol below that the Netflix adaptation is staying true to its mission of playing on the strengths of the source material.

Known in royal circles across the Grand Line, King Wapol emerges from the shadows! 👑❄️ pic.twitter.com/RMUycqEezG — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 20, 2025

A Villain Who Has A Never-Ending Stomach

Toei Animation

“Tin Plate” Wapol might look like he’s made of iron, but his true power comes from his stomach. After eating the Devil Fruit known as the Baku Baku no Mi, the villainous head of Drum Island has the power to not only eat anything he sinks his teeth into, but he can also take on the attributes of said elements. This makes him quite a dangerous opponent, as, despite his humorous appearance, Wapol can create deadly weapons at the snap of his fingers. Seeing Wapol accurately brought to life is one thing, but seeing all of his powers live on the screen is something else entirely. Unfortunately, Wapol wasn’t featured in the original trailers for season two, so we’ll be waiting to see how the Devil Fruit user’s powers work in real life.

Anime fans can expect Netflix’s One Piece to unleash its second season on March 10th next year, though we might get the chance to see more of the villains revealed before then. This week, Netflix has been sharing a new look each day at some of the live-action adaptation’s biggest villains, with the likes of Mr. 3 and Crocodile having yet to be revealed. With the popular anime villains set to be brought to life by actors David Dastmalchian and Joe Manganiello, shonen enthusiasts are chomping at the bit to see these Baroquework members step into the spotlight.

