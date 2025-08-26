Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Shows Off New Death Games

The death games are going to continue with Netflix as Alice in Borderland has dropped a new trailer for Season 3 ahead of its debut later this Fall. Netflix shows have some of the most intense death games that fans have been drawn to with the likes of Squid Game taking over the world, and it’s been the same case for Alice in Borderland. Taking on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland seemed to come to its end with the end of the second season as it finished off that story. But the TV show is actually far from over.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be coming to Netflix this September, and it’s teasing a brand new story that even fans of the manga have never seen before. This new season will be bringing back for Arisu and Usagi as the two of them are drawn into a deadly new set of games representing the mysterious Joker card, and now fans have gotten a much fuller look on what’s coming in this new season as Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer teasing new characters, games and more. Check it out below.

When Does Alice in Borderland Season 3 Come Out?

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be premiering worldwide with Netflix on September 25th. The series is one of the most-watched Japanese language originals ever to launch with the streaming service, and is actually going to be the first one to ever get three full seasons. It’s even more special this time around as this third season is going to feature an original story for the TV series, and looks to expand on the ending of Haro Aso’s original manga series. As this trailer shows, Arisu and Usagi are going to be dragged back into the mysterious Borderland world.

The end of the second season teased that Arisu and Usagi weren’t the only ones who were able to escape the death games, but the look at this new trailer seems to indicate that they might be the only ones coming back. There’s a whole new group of players who will be fighting for their lives, and now their real bodies are very much on the line compared to what was seen in the first two seasons. So fan favorites like Shuntaro Chishiya are still up in the air as for whether or not they’ll make a comeback.

What Is Alice in Borderland Season 3 About?

Because it’s a brand new story, there are still many questions for what Alice in Borderland Season 3 is actually going to be about. But Netflix has helped in this matter with a ominous synopsis setting up what’s to come, “In the previous season, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) cleared all of the games and returned to the real world,” the synopsis begins.

“They have since gotten married and established a happy life together. Their memories of the borderland were erased, but they see glimpses of it in dreams and hallucinations,” the synopsis continues. “One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji (Kento Kaku), suddenly vanishes. At the same time as Usagi’s disappearance, Banda (Hayato Isomura) hands Arisu the final card: the Joker. The uncharted journey led by the mysterious Joker card is about to unfold…”