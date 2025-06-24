Netflix’s Major Zombie Series Has Big News For Season 2

Now is a great time to be a fan of the undead. 28 Years Later has hit it big at the box office, The Walking Dead is marching forward via its several spin-offs, and it seems as though you can’t throw a rock without hitting some sort of media focusing on shambling corpses. All Of Us Are Dead is a prime example of how Netflix has capitalized on the zombie craze, with the South Korean series preparing to make a return with a season two. As the undead prepare for their streaming return, the second season is set to get a little bigger than its first with new casting announcements.

All Of Us Are Dead season two has added the following actors to the zombie-packed series: Min-jae Lee, Si-eun Kim, Ji-hoon Seo, Ga-yi Yoon, and Jae-won Roh. While details regarding the characters that these Korean actors will be playing is a mystery, their resumes are quite big when it comes to other Netflix favorites. Specifically, Roh and Kim recently made appearances in Squid Game’s second season, both taking on the roles of contestants who were struggling to survive in the life-or-death game. With the series set to begin filming season two this summer, expect far more news to arrive for the zombie WEBTOON adaptation.

All of Us Are Alive

All Of Us Are Dead’s first season ended with the main characters managing to survive, and escape, their high school that has been permeated by the living dead. Despite making their exit, their journey is far from finished as the zombie plague is still active and threatening to swallow the world. Much like the 28 Years Later universe, the “zombies” of this series aren’t “dead” in the traditional sense but are rather living people who have been infected with a virus. Considering that the first season became a major hit for the streaming service, it makes sense that Netflix would look to capitalize on the adaptation.

All Of Us Are Dead first hit the scene as a WEBTOON in 2009 from creators Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-Kyoo, and Kim Nam-su, joining quite a few properties that were granted adaptations either via live-action and/or anime. The zombie series is in good company when it comes to adaptations, as Netflix’s Sweet Home and Hellbound are prime examples of live-action television series based on the South Korean medium. Of course, anime is normally the name of the game when it comes to bringing WEBTOONs to life as examples like Tower of God, The God of High School, and of course, Solo Leveling, tear up the charts.

The zombie series did have a definitive ending when its WEBTOON ended in 2011 but it’s possible that the live-action adaptation could follow its playbook in season two. It will ultimately be interesting to see if All Of Us Are Dead continues far into the future or if the zombies will be laid to rest when the upcoming season hits Netflix.

