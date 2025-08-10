Netflix’s One Piece Debuts First Look at Live-Action Robin

One Piece is finally coming back to Netflix for Season 2 of the live-action series next year, and has finally revealed the first look at their take on Miss All Sunday, otherwise known as Nico Robin. One Piece’s live-action series capped off its debut season with Luffy and the Straw Hats declaring that they would be making their way into the Grand Line next, and now it’s finally time to see what this actually looks like for the next season. Now that Season 2 is coming next year, Netflix is finally showing off the new episodes after much teasing fans about it.

One Piece Season 2 will be making some big changes with the debut of the Grand Line, however, as Luffy and the others will be coming across many more new faces both friend and foe alike. One of these faces will be a high ranking member of the Baroque Works group named Miss All Sunday, and we’re finally getting to see the first look at how she makes the jump from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga and anime franchise to live-action with a new trailer. Check it out below.

Netflix’s One Piece Introduces Nico Robin at Last

Netflix’s One Piece will be introducing Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday with the new season of the live-action series. Premiering with the streaming service next year, the new season will be tackling some major arcs as it sets up Luffy and the Straw Hats for their first major wave of challenges now that they have come to the Grand Line. Baroque Works had been teased in the first season, but it won’t be until this second season that we actually see all of its members in motion. And Miss All Sunday is one of the most mysterious members of this group.

This is just a codename, however, as the character is more fondly known as Nico Robin. She plays a massive role in the future of One Piece’s manga and anime, but for now fans of the live-action series will be continuing to wonder what her end goal actually is going to be. She’s already looking to be a fierce addition to the new season with just this first look alone, but it’s only going to be a matter of time before we get to see what she’s going to be up to next as she bounces off of characters like Joe Manganiello’s Sir Crocodile.

When Does Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Come Out?

One Piece Season 2, now titled One Piece Into the Grand Line, is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix sometime in 2026. A third season has been announced to be in the works as well, and production on the next season is slated to begin soon. This new season will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga. Abova joins the cast of the series as Robin and Manganiello joins as Sir Crocodile, but there are a ton of other new additions.

Also joining the roster for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 are Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.