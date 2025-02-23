New Danny Phantom Sequel Announced With First Look

Danny Phantom is coming back with a brand new sequel set after the events of Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time, and will continue the canonical story with a brand new adventure, Danny Phantom: Fair Game. Danny Phantom is one of those Nickelodeon classics that fans are hoping to see return with new stories someday. The TV series might have ended its story, but fans to this day still feel like there was a lot o ground left to cover. This ended up being proven right with the successful release of a new canon story taking place after the end of the TV series, and now that story will continue with its own sequel.

Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time was a special graphic novel release set within the official Danny Phantom TV series canon, and continued the story with a brand new fight. Now author and illustrator Gabriela Epstein returns following the first book with Danny Phantom: Fair Game, a sequel that takes place right after the events of the first graphic novel and highlights more of the leftover tension between Danny and Valerie when that first series came an end. Check out the first look at Danny Phantom: Fair Game below as shared by Epstein on social media.

What Is Danny Phantom: Fair Game?

Danny Phantom: Fair Game will be hitting shelves beginning on November 4th later this year from Abrams Books (where you can find out more about the sequel here). Just like the prior story, this new graphic novel also takes place within the official TV series timeline. So fans hoping to see more of Danny Phantom will get their chance to check out the series in a whole new kind of way with this. It’s synopsis begins to tease the coming sequel as such, “After the events of Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time, Danny Phantom is public enemy number one, and Casper High School has revamped its curriculum as they believe that ghosts are once again a danger to the town.”

The synopsis for Danny Phantom: Fair Game continues with, “While Danny struggles to find a way to implement his new knowledge of what ghosts are to help them, Valerie Gray is thriving as the best ghost hunter at school. But when Wulf, Danny’s old ghost friend, arrives looking for another ghost wolf cub, Danny and the gang must help track down this cub before their ghost hunting classmates get to it first. Can Danny help protect these ghosts before they get caught, or will his past grudge with Valerie result in his end?”

Why Do Fans Love Danny Phantom?

Danny Phantom is a special series with Nickelodeon. Unlike Butch Hartman’s previous success, The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom hasn’t had as much love shared for it over the years since its end. Not only did it end much sooner than fans might have ever wanted, but it’s far from the series that fans have gotten to see revived through the years with new sequels, live-action adaptations and more like with The Fairly OddParents. It was just an entirely different kind of series.

But those differences are what make it special as Danny Phantom was a well told story filled with lots of teen superhero action. Now as the story gets to continue through these graphic novel sequels, the franchise is finally getting the due it deserves in the spotlight. Now it’s just a matter of checking out what could be coming next for the ghostly hero as he takes on bigger and bigger challenges.