New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new anime series fifteen years after the original came to an end, and New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has finally announced its release date and streaming home with the launch of a new trailer and poster. New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt first began production a few years ago when it was announced that the team at Studio Trigger was able to acquire the rights of the former Gainax anime series. Those who worked closely on the original series have since joined the new version, and now fans will be able to check it out soon enough.

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is one of the many anime franchises making its debut this July as part of the upcoming wave of Summer 2025 anime releases, and it’s now been confirmed to be releasing on July 9th in Japan (but there is a bit of a complication to its premiere for fans outside of Japan). To help celebrate the confirmation of the new series’ release date, New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has dropped a new trailer and poster for its new episodes that you can check out below.

When Does New Panty & Stocking Come Out?

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will be making its broadcast debut in Japan on July 9th, but will then be made available for streaming with Prime Video on July 10th. It’s yet to be revealed which will be the international release date, but it’s likely July 10th for streaming. There’s also another hiccup, however, in that New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will be offering both censored and “original” versions. Because while the censored version will debut on July 9th, the “original” version will then air in Japan on July 15th. The versions fans can watch will depend on the streaming service it’s released with, however, so fans should stay tuned for updates on that front.

Hiroyuki Imaishi will be returning from the original Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt to direct the new anime series for Studio Trigger. Hiromi Wakabayashi will be returning to write the scripts for the series as well with Atsushi Nishigori handling the character designs, and members of the original staff such as Shigeto Koyama, Sushio, and Masaru Sakamoto contributing to the new designs too. The music will feature multiple notable artists such as Taku Takahashi, Teddyloid, Yackle, Mitsunori Ikeda, Junji Chiba, and many more.

What to Know for New Panty & Stocking

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will feature a largely returning voice cast from the original series with Arisa Ogasawara as Panty, Mariya Ise as Stocking, Koji Ishii as Garterbelt, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Brief, Takashi Nakamura as Chuck, and Yuka Komatsu as Scanty. Akeno Watanabe will be joining the new series as the new voice of Kneesocks (replacing Ayumi Fujimura) and Yuko Natsuyoshi will be joining as the new voice of Fastener (replacing Miki Makiguchi). Making their debut in the new series will be the brand new additions of Junya Enoki as Polyester and Yuto Uemura as Polyurethane, a pair of mysterious brothers.

As for what to expect from the new series, Kadokawa teases New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt as such, “In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as ‘Ghosts’ prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking! These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God… or agents of the Devil?”