New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt Anime Reveals Release Window, New Characters

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back for a new season of episodes decades after the original anime came to an end, and a new trailer has locked down its release window with the reveal of some brand new characters coming in the revival. New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is the first brand new anime in the franchise in 15 years, and Studio Trigger has been working on this revival ever since they first were able to get the rights from the former Studio Gainax back in 2022. After all of this time, this new season of the series is finally going to be a reality.

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is a brand new take on the series from Studio Trigger, featuring many of the original cast and crew that helped bring the original 2010 series to life all those years ago. To coincide with this new season of episodes, Kadokawa has dropped a new teaser for New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt showing off two of the new faces who will be making their debut. Making its full premiere later this July, you can check out the new teaser in the video above. Check out the anime’s new poster below as well.

Trigger / Kadokawa

Who Are Panty & Stocking’s New Characters?

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will be making its debut some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule in Japan, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international release plans as of the time of this publication. The two new additions for the anime revealed in this latest teaser are two new angel brothers named Polyester, who will be voiced by Junya Enoki, and Polyurethane, who will be voiced by Yuto Uemura. They’ll be joined in the voice cast by fellow new additions of Akeno Watanabe replacing Ayumi Fujimura as Kneesocks and Yuko Natsuyoshi replacing Miki Makiguchi as Fastener.

Hiroyuki Imaishi will be returning from the original Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt to direct the new anime series for Studio Trigger. Hiromi Wakabayashi will be returning to write the scripts for the series as well with Atsushi Nishigori handling the character designs, and members of the original staff such as Shigeto Koyama, Sushio, and Masaru Sakamoto contributing to the new designs too. The music will feature multiple notable artists such as Taku Takahashi, Teddyloid, Yackle, Mitsunori Ikeda, Junji Chiba, and many more.

Trigger / Kadokawa

What to Know for New Panty & Stocking Anime

There are a lot of reasons why New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt‘s existence is a big deal, and the biggest of which is the fact that it always seemed like one anime that would never make it out of the 2010s. The series was definitely of its time, but used its edge and gross out humor to take a fun new anime spin on popular series like The Powerpuff Girls and other cartoons at the time. This new series will bring back this classic vibe, but hopefully shake it up in a way fitting for 2025.

As for what to expect from the new series, Kadokawa teases New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt as such, “In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as ‘Ghosts’ prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking! These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God… or agents of the Devil?”

