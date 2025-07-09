The Best Comedy Anime of Summer 2025 Is Hidden on Amazon Prime Video

The Summer 2025 anime season has so much to offer fans. Crunchyroll streams the new seasons of Kaiju No.8, My Dress-Up Darling, and Grand Blue Dreaming, along with the next big thing in shonen anime: Gachiakuta. Meanwhile, Netflix has amazing offerings like The Summer Hikaru Died, Leviathan, and Season 2 of Dandadan (in partnership with Crunchyroll). But, despite having some comedic elements, the above shows can be, at times, a bit intense. Sometimes all you want is a good laugh. For that, Prime Video has you covered with the best new comedy anime of the season.

Unfortunately, comedy and anime don’t always mix. There are amazing comedy series out there. Due to cultural differences or even mistranslations, the jokes don’t always land in the way they were intended. But that’s not a problem with this series, as it employs the universal comedic language that everyone understands: physical humor. Hardcore comedy anime fans likely know which series we’re talking about. But, for those who don’t know, and for anime fans who are searching for non-stop laughs this summer, CITY THE ANIMATION is the series for you.

Prime Video’s New Anime Is Non-Stop Hilarious

Kyoto Animation

CITY THE ANIMATION is the best new comedy anime of the summer season, and it’s tucked away on Prime Video. The streamer is arguably the home of anime hidden gems, having debuted From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman in the spring, alongside more mainstream smashes from massive franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. But CITY THE ANIMATION moves away from intense action, delivering one of the zaniest and purest comedies of recent years.

The series is based on the manga by Keiichi Arawi, which was first serialized in Kodansha’s Morning seinen magazine in September 2016 and is still ongoing. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Arawi is behind one of the weirdest comedy manga/anime of all time, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life. Fans who have seen that series know exactly what to expect from CITY THE ANIMATION. But, for those going in blind, let us give you just enough context before you dive into the first episode.

CITY THE ANIMATION is set in the nondescript, vibrant, and colorful CITY, and follows various characters as they go about their everyday lives. You could argue that CITY should count as a slice-of-life anime. However, its style of comedy is so surreal and bonkers that the series is completely detached from reality in all the best ways. The show is childish, over-the-top, and unapologetically fun.

What makes CITY even better is that you can dip in and out whenever you want. Like Nichijou, CITY THE ANIMATION is a sketch comedy. Each episode is comprised of multiple skits, with each following a different character in the city as they try to live their life as normally as possible. However, mischievous parents, lazy siblings, greedy friends, and omnipotent rat gods (yup, you read that right) have other plans.

The official synopsis lulls you into a full sense of security, as it reads, “This town is not just a normal town. There’s laughter, love, and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life is presented by the residents. Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY.” However, we have one piece of advice for when you watch CITY: expect the unexpected.

CITY THE ANIMATION Is Absolutely Bonkers

Kyoto Animation

CITY THE ANIMATION follows three primary groups in the eponymous CITY. There’s the Mont Blanc Trio: three university friends who have their own aspirations, dreams, and part-time jobs to fill their time. There’s the Makabe family, who own a noodle bar run by the over-the-top and prank-pulling father, Tsuribishi. Finally, there’s the Adatara family, led by the wacky retired scientist Dr. Adatara, whose wife and children run a local convenience and liquor store.

CITY THE ANIMATION is simple physical comedy with the zaniness and unpredictability dialed to 11. As soon as you think you’ve got the series figured out, Arawi throws the curveball of all curveballs to catch you off guard, resulting in some of the funniest anime moments of the year, and that’s just in the first episode.

New episodes of CITY THE ANIMATION are released weekly on Prime Video. The first episode debuted on Sunday, July 6th.

Have you already seen the first episode of CITY THE ANIMATION? Was it as funny as Nichijou?