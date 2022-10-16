Nier: Automata Anime Reveals New Teaser, Cast Additions

Nier: Automata will be making its official anime adaptation next year, and the series is hyping up what to expect from its anime debut with a new teaser highlighting one of the key new cast additions coming from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the success and response to Nier: Automata, so it was no real surprise to find out that the franchise would be branching out with its new anime. This series will be bringing a whole new life to the video game's characters, and that's only the beginning of what to expect!

Nier: Automata's new anime (officially titled as NieR: Automata Ver1.1a) will be hitting screens beginning in January next year, and in anticipation of the new series' premiere a new teaser trailer has been released touting Chiaki Kano as Commander. She's returning from voicing the character in the original video game along with the other new announced cast members of Keiko Isobe as Operator 60 and Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210. You can see just a bit of Commander in motion with the teaser below:

Currently scheduled to kick off next January, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will feature director Ryouji Masayuma (who is also handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro) for A-1 Pictures. Jun Nakai serves as character designer and chief animation director while MONACA will be composing the music. Previously announced main members of the voice cast includes the likes of returning faces from the game with Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, and Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153 all confirmed for the new anime so far.

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a will also have an original story not seen in the games as previously noted by original creator Yoko Taro, but for what to kind of expect from the new series, Square Enix teases NieR: Automata's original video game release as such, "NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

