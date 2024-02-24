Nimona Director Is Ready to Tackle Sequels, Spin Offs

Following the big announcement that Nimona was up for Best Animated Picture at this year's Academy Awards, Netflix put their money where their mouth is when it came to their confidence in the project. Placing the entire film on YouTube to watch for free, the streaming service clearly has an affinity for the futuristic medieval world. While no sequels or spin-offs have been officially announced, Nimona's director is more than ready to expand on this animated world.

Director Troy Quane has only directed another major animated film besides Nimona in Spies in Disguise, though he does have a long history in the animation world. Quane has worked as a storyboard artist on films such as Ice Age: Collision Course, Epic, Hotel Transylvania, 9, and Arthur Christmas to name a few. Following Nimona's success, it's a safe bet that Quane will direct more movie in the future.

Will Nimona Return?

In a recent interview with Cartoon Base, Quane addressed the idea of returning to Nimona's world via sequels and spin-offs, "After spending so much time crafting these characters and building the world of the medieval future you can't help falling in love with them. They go from being creative constructs to real individuals with real emotional connections to each other as well as us as creators! I'd gladly spend more time with these new friends we've made and discover what adventures lie ahead for them beyond the walls of the Kingdom. With someone like Nimona the possibilities are literally endless!"

If you have yet to see the Netflix animated movie that might just take home an Academy Award, here's how the streaming service describes the story of Nimona, "When Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc."

