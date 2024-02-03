Ninja Kamui Hypes Premiere With Sneak-Peek Clip: Watch

Ninja Kamui will be making its premiere with Adult Swim next week, and fans can get hyped for its premiere with an early preview clip for the brutal new anime! Adult Swim has a new original anime series coming to Toonami that will feature some nostalgic and bloody ninja action directed by the mind behind Jujutsu Kaisen's first season. With Ninja Kamui being as mysterious as it is, Adult Swim has been steadily showcasing new materials from the upcoming original anime series as we steadily approach its premiere on the network later in just a week from the time of this writing.

Ninja Kamui will be premiering on Adult Swim on February 10th, and Adult Swim has been sharing more and more from the new series ahead of its debut. The newest preview clip showcasing a particularly brutal fight between ninjas and other assassins that comes to quite the bloody end. Setting up the kind of bleak world that fans will be stepping into with Adult Swim's next original anime series, you can check out the sneak peek clip for Ninja Kamui below.

What Is Ninja Kamui Anime?

Directed by Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School) for E&H production and Sola Entertainment, with Takeshi Okazaki (Afro Samurai, Batman Ninja) handling the character designs, Ninja Kamui will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, February 10 at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami block. The series will actually be airing in both English dubbed and Japanese language audio with English subtitles in different time slots, and new episodes will be available to stream with Max the next day. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

