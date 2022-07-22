Nope's Keke Palmer Shouts Out Bleach With Yoruichi Cosplay

✖

Keke Palmer, one of the stars in Jordan Peele's next major feature film Nope (among many other projects), has given Bleach a surprising shout out with an awesome cosplay for Yoruichi Shihouin. It's no secret to fans that anime and manga have been breaking into pop culture more in the last few years, but they aren't the only niche interests that have been flourishing lately, however. Ballroom performances and the House culture therein have been a staple for many decades, but thanks to shows like Legendary on HBO Max, these cultures are getting the spotlight and recognition on a whole new level.

Now these two cultures have collided in an awesome new way as one of the latest episodes of Legendary released on HBO Max featured an entirely anime inspired set of challenges. This meant that not only did the various Houses competing don various anime inspired looks, but the judges did the same. For Keke Palmer's take on the anime theme, she gave Bleach a major shout out and came out in a full cosplay of Yoruichi's famous look. You can check it out below as Palmer celebrated the episodes with close looks of her cosplay on Instagram:

You'll be able to check out Keke Palmer next in Nope, which hits theaters on July 22nd. As for Bleach, the series is actually in the midst of a huge comeback for the franchise's 20th Anniversary. Not only has the manga returned for a new chapter (which actually kicked off a whole new arc), but the anime will finally be returning for to adapt the final arc of the series. Not getting the opportunity to hit screens during the anime's initial run years ago, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.

There are unfortunately very few concrete details as to when exactly Bleach's anime will be making its debut, nor are there confirmed details about how long it will be sticking around for (since it is a pretty massive arc), but the original cast and some of the staff from the original anime's run will be coming back for the new series. But what do you think? How do you like Keke Palmer's take on Bleach? Are you excited to see the anime come back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!