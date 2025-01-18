One Piece Anime Cast Resumes Work for Egghead Arc Part 2

One Piece’s anime will be making its full return to screens later this April after the longest hiatus in the TV anime’s history, and it appears as if the voice cast behind it all has resumed their work on the Egghead Arc’s future. One Piece: Egghead Arc surprised fans last year when it was surprisingly announced that the anime would be going on a historic six month hiatus so that the team behind it all could better prepare for what’s next. While that wait seemed like it would be tough at the time, the wait is actually going to be over fairly soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be officially returning with new episodes later this April, and it’s safe to assume that the team behind the series is hard at work as what’s coming next. While it’s still unclear as to what fans can hope to see from the first episode back, the voice cast behind the One Piece anime will be bringing it all to life fairly soon as they have resumed work on the anime for the coming episodes. Check it out below as spotted by @pewpiece on X.

ONE PIECE ANIME CREW IS BACK TO VOICE EGGHEAD PART 2 pic.twitter.com/ZGPEk22Opl — Pew (@pewpiece) January 15, 2025

When Is One Piece Coming Back With New Episodes?

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be kicking off Part 2 of its run on April 6th, and it will be shaking things up with the much later time slot of 11:15PM JST in Japan. One Piece Episode 1123 will be picking up from where it all left off last year as Luffy and the Straw Hats are now scattered through Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory in Egghead. That was one of the major cliffhangers that the anime left things off at when it went on hiatus as the Marines are quickly closing in on the island in the hopes of wiping it all off the face of the map.

The last thing that fans had seen in the anime as Garp and Koby fighting on Blackbeard’s home base of Beehive, and it led to some spectacularly animated sequences before it all came to an end. If Part 2 of the arc can come close to anywhere near the quality of some of the bigger moments we got to see in action with the first half of the episodes, then fans are going to b into some great things when the One Piece anime finally makes its big comeback last Spring.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for One Piece?

This is only the first of the new projects One Piece has in the works for 2025 and beyond. Not only is Eiichiro Oda’s manga going to be returning with new chapters fairly soon, but the live-action Netflix series is also in the works on Season 2. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not fans can expect to see the new episodes some time later this year, but the production has been steadily sharing updates over the course of the last year with new casting updates, sneak peeks and more.

But while the end of 2024 was a rather rough time to be a fan of One Piece with both the anime and manga releases being on their own respective hiatuses, the year ahead is already looking much better as a result. With the anime team getting to work on the new episodes (with new Franky actor Subaru Kimura in tow following Kazuki Yao’s retirement), it really is going to make the wait for One Piece‘s eventual return much easier than before. Just have to wait a little while longer.