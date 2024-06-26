Viral One Piece Cosplay Brings Tattoo Zoro to Life

One Piece is in top form these days, and thanks to its fandom, the Straw Hat pirates are impossible to beat. From Chopper to Nami and Luffy, the pirate gang stands at the top of the anime food chain. Now, one fans is going viral thanks to their take on Zoro, and the post-timeskip tribute gives the swordsman a sick tattoo.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of TikTok user mowgli.j. The One Piece fan, who does a number of anime cosplays on social media, decided to give Zoro a try after being asked by a fan. Clearly, their take on Zoro nails the pirate current look in the anime.

Of course, the only tweak in Zoro's appearance comes from a tattoo. Cosplayer mowgli.j as inked their collarbone with some ornate script, and honestly? It works with Zoro's entire fit. The swordsman has the kind of swagger needed to pull off the tattoo. So maybe, we will get to see Zoro rock ink of his own in One Piece some day.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can meet Zoro easily enough. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, One Piece is ongoing with new chapters dropping on the Shonen Jump app weekly. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

