One Piece Anime Shares Special Art for 25th Anniversary

One Piece is now in the midst of celebrating the anime’s 25th anniversary, and has shared some special new artwork to help celebrate. One Piece has been going all out for the anime’s 25th anniversary as it’s getting far more recognizable on a global scale this year. Not only did One Piece take over the Las Vegas Sphere earlier this year as a way to celebrate the milestone anniversary, there have been a number of major new projects and other notable revivals for the franchise currently in various stages of production as of the time of this publication

Overall, it’s been a great time to be a One Piece fan as the Straw Hats are having bigger and better adventures than ever. With Eiichiro Oda’s original manga release now in the climax of the first arc for its Final Saga as a whole, the One Piece anime has been heating up with some big events of its own. One Piece has even gotten some special new art of the Straw Hats from animator Yuki Hayashi as part of this celebration, and you can check it out below as spotted by @pewpiece on X.

