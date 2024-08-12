One Piece Remake Director Wants to Work on the Anime “Forever”

The One Piece is now in the works as a new anime remaking Eiichiro Oda’s original manga story from the very beginning, and the director at Wit Studio behind it all is committed to the long run for it. The One Piece was first announced to be in the works as part of the 25th anniversary celebration for the original anime, and Wit Studio and Netflix are working together to make it happen. During One Piece Day 2024, Wit Studio shared a significant update on how the new remake series is coming together. And as expected, the staff behind it know that this will likely be a long project.

Wit Studio’s Masashi Koizuka will be directing The One Piece, and revealed his intent to create the new anime “forever” if people like the remake, “I’m facing this as a long series. If people like what we’ve created, we know we would be creating this in the long-run and if it does, it means this work is loved by many. I want to continue for a long period and create this forever.” So for fans worried that Wit Studio might be one and done with this one like many of their other projects, doesn’t seem to be the case here.

Luffy and Koby in The One Piece concept art

What to Know for The One Piece

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication. The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio. Hideaki Abe will be serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto will be handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda will be providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino will be handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serves as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda will be action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda will be serving as art director.

Netflix teases their new take on the classic franchise as such, “Produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., THE ONE PIECE hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga.”

You can currently check out One Piece’s newest anime episodes and the first season of the live-action series now streaming with Netflix in the meantime while we wait for the remake.