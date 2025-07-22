McDonald’s Celebrates One Piece’s Birthday With the Ultimate Team Up

One Piece has hit a milestone anniversary from its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and McDonald’s is going all out to help celebrate the big birthday. One Piece first hit the pages of Shonen Jump on July 22, 1997 in Japan, and has become a massive franchise in the years sinc. It’s likely that when it first began that no one (maybe even series creator Eiichiro Oda) had an idea that it would still be releasing new chapters almost three decades later. As the series gets ready for the end, it’s been a wild 28 years of a run for sure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With today being such a monumental day for the One Piece franchise, McDonald’s has shared their congratulations with an awesome team up between the two icons. With Luffy holding up two of the Snack Wraps that have recently returned to McDonald’s, it’s a pretty cool way to celebrate both of these big moments. As McDonald’s has increased their reach into the anime world in recent years, these team ups help to make it all the more official too. Check it out below as shared by McDonald’s.

McDonalds / Shueisha

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece might be celebrating its 28th anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The original manga is now in its Final Saga, which series creator Eiichiro Oda officially began a couple of years ago with the start of the Egghead Arc. Now working its way through the Elbaf Arc, it’s currently in the second major arc of this grand finale saga. But it’s yet to be revealed exactly when the long running series is actually going to come to an end. It might not be for a while either as there’s still plenty of story to tell.

One Piece’s Final Saga is intended to be the grand finale, and Oda has been making good on that promise with all sorts of reveals that fans have been waiting 28 years to see and explained. Taking things even further is the fact that Luffy and the Straw Hats are also getting closer to the One Piece treasure itself with each new arc, and there’s likely going to be an even bigger explosion of events before it’s all over. Not only will there be more flashbacks to the past (like the one seen in Elbaf in the newest chapters), but undoubtedly many current events and clashes too.

Even if One Piece‘s manga comes to an end in the next few years (and that’s putting it lightly, it could end up going for another decade), there’s still going to be plenty to enjoy. One Piece’s anime is now in the midst of the Egghead Arc, and has kicked off the Final Saga for anime fans too. If you wanted to catch up with the latest episodes, you can watch them on Crunchyroll and Netflix in the meantime. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece’s manga, you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.