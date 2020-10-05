One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love Boa Hancock

✖

Boa Hancock is one of the most popular characters in and out of the One Piece universe, and now one cosplay has shown off why fans love the Pirate Princess so much. Ever since she was first introduced to the series as one of the Seven Warlords of the sea, Boa Hancock has been a peculiar piece of the overall puzzle for the world. As one of the few heroines who actively has a crush on Luffy (that Luffy hilariously has no interest in), she's done quite a bit for Luffy since their initial misunderstanding.

Not only is she a huge hit with fans of One Piece, she's a huge hit in the world of One Piece itself. As the legendary Pirate Princess, Boa Hancock's fame with her enemies makes them easy targets for her Devil Fruit power. Failing that, she's a powerful fighter in her own right and a pretty slick tactician. But even with all of that, her demeanor is what fans love the most.

Each of her appearances is marked with a hilarious intro in which she doesn't even bother to look down on those she deems inferior (which is pretty much everyone but Luffy and her crew), and that's the same vibe artist @chiha6170 (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has on display with this gorgeous cosplay! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIHA💋. (@chiha6170) on Sep 2, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

It's been a while since we have seen Boa Hancock in action in the manga, but we did get to see her make her grand return to the anime during a special filler arc tied into the events of the One Piece 20th Anniversary film. Not only did Hancock make a major name for herself during the events of One Piece: Stampede, but those special episodes also had her go on another solo adventure with Luffy. It's the kind of adventure fans have been wanting to see, so thankfully the anime came through for fans of the pair.

How do you feel about Boa Hancock? Where does she rank among your favorite Shichibukai members? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in One Piece overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!