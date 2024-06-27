One Piece: Bonney's Devil Fruit Is Powerful But Not as Broken as We Think

One Piece has taken Jewelry Bonney's Devil Fruit ability to a whole new level, but it might not be as brokenly powerful as it might look for now! One Piece's manga has reached the climax of the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from the future island laboratory together with any of the surviving Vegapunks, Bonney and Kuma, and the Giants. But all the while, they are on the constant struggle against the Five Elders, who are using their devilish transformations and immortal like abilities to push Luffy and the others more than ever.

Things had begun taking a turn for the worse as Luffy and the others were pinned down by the Elders, but the newest chapter of the series starting turning things around in a huge way as Bonney was inspired to use her Devil Fruit ability to become like the Sun God Nika, and take on a new form much like Luffy's own Gear 5. While this has transformed her body and made her a giant like Luffy's current form, it's likely not as powerful as this cliffhanger might expect because it's limited by her own imagination.

(Photo: Jewelry Bonney as Nika in One Piece Chapter 1118 - Shueisha / Viz Media / Toei Animation)

One Piece: Bonney's Devil Fruit Power Explained

In a previous chapter where Saturn captured Bonney, he had mentioned something about Bonney being limited by her own imagination. Back then it teased that her Age-Age Fruit could be stronger than the way she used it then, but was limited by the scope of her own mind when it came to using it. While it allows her to make others older or younger, and adjust her own body as a result, it turns out that the ability allowed her to imagine herself within any kind of positive or doomed future.

It's why Saturn was trying to talk her down, to limit her power. It's why when in One Piece Chapter 1118 that she uses her imagination to imagine a future to where she's the most free, it's a Nika transformation. Freedom is too abstract for someone to just outright imagine, but seeing Luffy in this form and remembering that he told her that it's what he looks like when he's most free, Bonney is able to put two and two together. She's finally able to think that a free future is even possible thanks to Luffy, and thus is able to imagine herself in the same way.

She might be young, but that's also why this Devil Fruit is perfect for her. She's got so much life ahead of her that right now she's at the perfect point to imagine herself being as strong as someone like Luffy. She's been inspired through everything that's happened at Egghead that she can fight at this level, but it's not like it's made her overly powerful. It's a power that's limited by the scope of her own concepts of the future, and while it has a high ceiling (and could be even stronger), it's not like it's limitless.