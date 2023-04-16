One Piece Cosplay Takes Over With Crocodile

One Piece has introduced all kinds of foes turned allies over the course of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga turned anime series, and one awesome cosplay is really taking over by showing off one of the anime's best, Crocodile! First introduced during the Alabasta arc of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga as a main antagonist, Crocodile has since become one of the most interesting pirates to watch develop as the series continues. It's been clear that the former Baroque Works leader has some kind of role in the grand finale, so it's just a matter of seeing what that role will actually be.

With the One Piece manga now working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of the massive series overall, many of these final pieces are being set into place as each of the One Piece characters have found themselves in new spots in the New World. This of course includes Crocodile who is even tougher now than he ever has been in the series. Artist fearfiction is celebrating just how far the One Piece villain has come since his initial debut with a slick cosplay on TikTok showing off why Crocodile easily takes over! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

Although both the One Piece anime and manga releases have crossed over 1000 entries each at the time of this writing (and are quickly approaching that 1,100 mark), there are great ways to catch up for those fans looking to jump into the massive experience for the first time. If you wanted to read the One Piece manga, you can now find its entire run (with the three most recent chapters completely for free) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Crocodile rank among your favorite One Piece villains in the anime and manga?