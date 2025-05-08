With One Piece’s Delay, Fans Have One More Week to Catch Up for the Flashback Reveal

One Piece’s anime only recently returned after its six-month hiatus and is dropping one banger episode after another. The fight in the Egghead continues to get more intense with Admiral Kizaru taking charge of the siege. He is ordered to kill Vegapunk despite the fact that the two have known each other for a long time. Sentomaru, who has known the Admiral and Vegapunk since his childhood, chooses to betray the Marines and go against Kizaru. Of course, the fight ends in Kizaru’s favor, who is then challenged by Luffy. Ultimately, Luffy fights to stall the Admiral so he doesn’t get close to Vegapunk and the others.

Kizaru confirms that he doesn’t actually want to kill his old friend, but his position puts him in a tough spot, with him having to brawl with Luffy. While Luffy had an advantage during the fight, an unexpected enemy showed up on the island using a strange teleportation circle. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is one of the Five Elders and a major antagonist in the show. He finally reveals his true powers and demonic form in Episode 1128, proving he will be the biggest challenge the crew has faced on the island. Right after Saturn’s arrival, the anime delays its Episode 1129, but that’s a perfect opportunity for fans not yet caught up. Whether viewers want to catch the latest episodes or read the chapters up-to-date (read up to Chapter 1094!) with the series before a major flashback.

After today's Episode 1128 OnePiece anime will take a recap break next week ( the recap is Chopper discussing Bonney and Kuma's bond) pic.twitter.com/N6ld2v4QqF — Pew (@pewpiece) May 4, 2025

One Piece Fans Need to Be Caught Up Before Major Kuma & Bonney Spoilers Air on May 18th

One Piece Episode 1129 will be released on Sunday, May 18th. Additionally, May 11th will broadcast a special recap episode featuring Tony Tony Chopper, who will discuss the bond between Kuma and his daughter, Bonney. Bonney risked her life to sneak into Mariejois, the Capital of the World Government, where the Celestial Dragons and the top brass of the government reside. After being turned into a Pacifista, Kuma was taken as a slave by a Celestial Dragon, and she was heartbroken after seeing him treated in such a way.

Bonney came to Egghead looking for answers about her father and met the Straw Hat Pirates. She also looked into Kuma’s memories despite Vegapunk’s hesitation, since the truth may be too much for her to bear. Kuma’s tragic fate is linked to his sacrifices, and it will all be revealed in the Egghead Incident Arc. The backstory is a major turning point in the story, as we will see his disheartening life along with a revelation about a certain event that was hidden from the world. The opening theme already teased some major plot points, and Episode 1129 will finally kick off the huge reveal, where we will finally learn what led him to make such an extreme decision.

