One Piece Fan Shares Journey Of Straw Hats From Toddlers To Senior Citizens





One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, has a clear love for the world that he has created in the sprawling world of the Grand Line, with the mangaka not only having documented the journey of the Straw Hats through their teenage and adult years, but also taking the opportunity to imagine what many look like as toddlers and senior citizens alike. As the War For Wano continues to rage within the borders of the isolated nation in both the anime and the manga series, we’re crossing our fingers that all the members of Luffy’s crew survive to see their later years.

Luckily for fans of One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates haven’t had to deal with any of their crewmates entering into the world of Davy Jones, though they are still grappling with the loss of Monkey D. Luffy’s brother, Ace, during the Marineford Arc. With the Wano Arc creating a battle that perhaps has the most heroes and villains of the series squaring off in one place, many fans are left wondering if all of the Straw Hats will survive the encounter with Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and whether or not the main pirate band will add to their ranks with new members in the likes of Yamato and/or Momonosuke.

Reddit User Oh Llama Day V2 shared the breakdowns from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda which shows how all the Straw Hat Pirates looked in their earlier years and how each of them might look should they survive the current battle in Wano Country and reach their elderly years.

While these elderly takes on the Straw Hat Pirates have yet to make appearances in the official manga series, they might just be closer to showing up than we think. Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that he is looking to end the series that made him a legend within the next five years, finally bringing Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates to a close, and we have to imagine that at least a few of the Straw Hats will receive happy endings and achieve retirement.

What is your favorite take on the old Straw Hat Pirates?