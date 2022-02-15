One Piece Cosplay Cuts Through Wano With Kiku

One awesome One Piece cosplay is truly slicing up foes left and right throughout Wano with O-Kiku! The Wano Country arc of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has evolved far beyond from where it first began as both the anime and manga are now making their way through the final war to settle it all. When Luffy and the Straw Hats first made their landfall on the island, they were introduced to a few new faces that have been deeply rooted within the conflict blowing up throughout the region over the last two decades as these samurai have been waiting a long time for their chance to strike.

Fans have seen the Akazaya Nine members face off against Kaido in impressive struggles, but through the early phase fans really got to know one of the more surprising additions to the crew, Kiku, who revealed that she was not only going to be a key ally to Luffy and Zoro when they really needed, but one of the pillars of the famous samurai group. The battles have been tough for the fighter thus far, and bringing that to life through awesome cosplay is artist @mirurumi7 on Instagram! Check out the fierce results below:

Regardless of how big the fights on Onigashima have become in the newest chapters and episodes, the war didn’t officially kick off until the Akazaya Nine made their move on the Emperor. Carrying 20 years of regret and pain on their back after losing Kozuki Oden, the Akazaya Nine put everything they had in their initial attack on Kaido. It’s still continuing in the anime to this date and remains one of the most pivotal moments in the arc so far as really tried to take down an Emperor in order to avenge their fallen lord.

They have also taken tons of damage as Kiku’s fate unfortunately hangs in the balance in both the anime and manga releases for the series. There have been some major losses taken across the board through the battles on Onigashima, and unfortunately it’s likely we won’t get the full scale of the wins and losses until all of the chaos is settled. Kiku took the most damage in the fight, but the Akazaya Nine in general have taken all sorts of damage too.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Kiku as a member of the Akazaya Nine? How do you feel about the group’s role in the Wano Country arc overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!