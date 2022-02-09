One Piece Cosplay Boils it Down With Oden

One awesome One Piece cosplay proves that Kozuki Oden just is not Oden if he’s not boiled! The Wano Country Arc of the series has proven to be such a game changer that it is not only the climax of several years worth of build up, but it’s also only the jumping off point for a major new phase of the series to come. Much of this is due to all of the extra world building that came to the series with the official debut of one of the most important characters of the franchise to date, Kozuki Oden.

Oden is not only a very important figure to the past of Wano Country, but as we learned more about him he became one of the central figures that actually had a front seat to some of the most important events in the series to come. Carrying both the past and future on his back, it still remains to be seen just how much Oden will impact the rest of the series too. Reflecting all of that important and overall coolness of such a figure, artist @michelle_maka brought Oden to life with one awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Much like many of the extended flashbacks we have gotten throughout the series thus far, the look back at Oden’s past during the third act of the Wano Country arc revealed not only what made him tick in terms of Wano, but revealed his bigger impact on the rest of the seas. His actions help set the course of the current arc in motion, and it’s Oden’s spirit that the Akazaya Nine fight with as they took on Kaido. It’s quite clear that Oden will remain an important figure as the series continues too.

Because he was a part of Gol D. Roger’s crew when that famous captain completed his trip around the world, Oden was one of the few people that actually got to see what the final island, Laugh Tale, truly has to hold. He importantly wrote down all of his thoughts in a journal, and if these planted seeds are anything like we have seen in the past, Oden will be a key figure in the rest of the series even as Luffy and the others eventually make their way out of Wano.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Kozuki Oden as a character? Do you think he will become important again in the series' future? Have we seen the last of Oden?