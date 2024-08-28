One Piece Cosplay Brings Robin Back To Her Villain Days

In building up to One Piece’s second live-action season, Netflix has been confirming which actors will be taking on which anime characters spawned from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda. As it stands, the likes of Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, and David Dastmalchian are taking on the roles of Princess Vivi, Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, and Mr. 3. There is one major character that has yet to be cast however as fans continue to speculate on whether future Straw Hat Nico Robin will be a part of the festivities. Prior to any announcements, one cosplayer has imagined what a live-action Robin would look like.

Before Robin joins Luffy’s crew, she begins her journey working for the villainous Crocodile, the Warlord of the Sea who is the main antagonist of the Alabasta Arc. Recently, Eiichiro Oda confirmed that while season two will be covering arcs such as Loguetown, Drum Island, and Little Garden, Alabasta won’t be taking up the lion’s share of attention in the upcoming season. Despite this fact, Crocodile and Nico Robin will most likely appear in some form should the live-action series continue to follow the source material, meaning that casting for both could be on its way.

Robin’s Miss All Sunday Career

During her time as a member of Baroqueworks, Robin wasn’t afraid to use her Devil Fruit Powers in benefit of Crocodile. Thanks to the power of the Hana Hana no Mi, Nico can have additional limbs spring from any surface that she can control, making her a serious threat on the battlefield. When Crocodile betrayed Miss Sunday, Robin was free to join Monkey D. Luffy as she would go with the Straw Hats from Alabasta to Skypeia.

As One Piece’s manga and anime continues to follow the Straw Hats in the “Final Saga” of the series, Robin is still a fundamental part of the Thousand Sunny. During the War For Wano, she was able to put her powers to the test thanks to her ultimate attack, “Demonio Fleur”. Taking down the villain known as Black Maria, the former Miss All Sunday is sure to be instrumental in the final battles of Luffy and his crew.

