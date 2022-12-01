One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit

When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.

Ultimately, Zoro wasn't the Straw Hat to ultimately defeat Kaido, with Luffy's Gear Fifth netting both the Shonen heroes and the citizens of Wano Country a massive win. Following the conclusion of the War Arc, the final storyline of the manga has begun, and while we haven't seen Zoro fight since his battle with the Beast Pirates, and more specifically the Beast Pirate known as King. With Luffy and company running into the mythical figure known as Dr. Vegapunk, the Final Arc is set to release some big bombshells when it comes to the past of the Grand Line and readers might just finally learn the secrets behind the One Piece treasure.

One Zoro

Instagram Cosplayer Shaoows took the opportunity to share this fresh take on Zoro's Wano aesthetic, with the Straw Hat swordsman gaining some serious muscle, along with new tricks up his sleeve, as a result of his time training within the isolated nation that has since been freed from Kaido and Orochi's iron fists:

Zoro isn't just remaining one of the biggest characters in Eiichiro Oda's anime epic, but will also be introduced in the upcoming live-action adaptation that will be arriving on Netflix. Luckily for One Piece fans, the green-haired swordsman has been cast well as the actor, Mackenyu, will be taking on the role. Mackenyu himself is no stranger to bringing anime to life as he has had major roles in live-action anime adaptations such as Rurouni Kenshin, Fullmetal Alchemist, Tokyo Ghoul, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and the upcoming Knight of the Zodiac.

What do you think of this fresh take on Zoro's Wano aesthetic? What has been your favorite Zoro fit to date?