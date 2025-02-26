One Piece Day Is Coming to the U.S. for the First Time Ever This March

One Piece Day is coming to the United States for the first of its kind celebration with a new event coming to Dallas, TX next month. One Piece Day is a huge event that is held each year to commemorate the series’ success with a look at not only some of its big releases, but even features teases of what’s to come in the future. While this event has been previously limited to just taking place in Japan, One Piece Day is coming to the United States for the first time for a huge event for the One Piece Card Game and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco, Shueisha, and Toei Animation have officially announced their plans for the ONE PIECE DAY Dallas –Card Game Celebration– taking place in Fair Park, Dallas, TX on March 8th and 9th. This will be the first time the event is held in the United States, and will be featuring a special exhibition, a drone show to help commemorate the occasion, regional qualifier for the One Piece Card Game Championship, live music performances and much more.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

What to Know for One Piece Day Dallas -Card Game Celebration-

As detailed in a press release from Bandai Namco, One Piece Day Dallas -Card Game Celebration- will be a two day event with 5,000 fans expected to be in attendance. Saturday, March 8th will be kicking off with a special One Piece drone show to help signal the start of the One Piece Card Game Championship for the 25-26 year. There’s a tease of a big announcement for the One Piece anime on the first day, which will also feature special screenings of the anime alongside special talks with series producer Ryuta Koike and Tony Tony Chopper voice actor Brina Palencia. Then it will be followed up by performances from artists Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki.

The second night is also teased to feature special screenings of the anime alongside an appearance from Rob Lucci voice actor Jason Liebrecht. Along with the regional qualifier for the worldwide One Piece Card Game Championship 25-26 over the two days, fans in attendance will be able to check out a special exhibition featuring art from the anime and manga. For those interested in attending, tickets are available now and offered on a first come, first served basis.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

An entry pass for admission on both days can be secured via the BANDAI TCG+ mobile app with registration closing on Wednesday, March 5 at 9:00 am CST (you can check here for more information). With One Piece‘s anime returning from its lengthy hiatus later this Spring, it’s a great time to be a fan for sure as there are going to be even more reasons to celebrate in the coming weeks and months.