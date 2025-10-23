One Piece Editor Unveils the One Character Directly Tied to the Legendary Treasure

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One of the biggest mysteries in Eiichiro Oda’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, One Piece, is related to the title itself. The “One Piece” refers to a legendary treasure that lies on the island of Laugh Tale, the last island that only the Roger Pirates set foot on over 800 years ago. Gol D. Roger, the King of the Pirates, announced to the world in his final moments that anyone who finds the treasure can claim it for themselves, and it’s guaranteed to give them wealth, fame, power, and everything the world has to offer. It’s been over 28 years since the story began with those words, and we have only some minor clues about what the legendary treasure truly has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the series has entered its Final Saga, there is barely enough information about it, and it doesn’t seem like Oda is planning to give us any major hints before Luffy actually finds the treasure. Of course, the series’ editors have more insight into the story since they work closely with him, including Junya Fukuda, the new editor. The One Piece manga has long entered its highly anticipated Elbaf Arc and introduced one of the most crucial characters in the entire story.

One Piece Editor Reveals How Crucial Chapter 1137 Is

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The information comes from @sandman_AP, a famous fan translator on X, shared, “In January 2025, when OP editor Fukuda had his first phone meeting with Oda, he was told that the chapter featuring Shamrock’s first appearance was *extremely important*, and that he wouldn’t understand its significance unless Oda revealed to him what the One Piece really is.”

Since there is a major possibility that the man in the cloak who met the Five Elders in Chapter 907 is Shamrock Figarland and Shanks, many believed that the “first appearance” in the quotes is actually referring to that moment. However, the translator later confirmed in the replies that it’s about Chapter 1137, when Shamrock’s character design was revealed and he was properly introduced in the manga for the first time. He’s not only the Commander of the Holy Knights but also Shanks’ older twin brother. There are many mysteries surrounding him, but no one could’ve expected that the chapter where he is first introduced would also prove to be incredibly crucial in the future.

Not only that, but Oda even said that Fukuda must know what One Piece is before discussing the chapter. The Figarland family belongs to a long line of World Nobles who have been residing in the Holy Land of Marijoa since the establishment of the World Government. Including Shanks, all of them will prove to be crucial in the Final War. The Elbaf Arc is turning out to be immensely lore-heavy, and this previous interview only proves how many secrets are hidden in these chapters that fail to meet our eye.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!