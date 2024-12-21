One Piece Anniversary Event Brings Wano Country & Egghead to the Fans

One Piece is no stranger to events or exhibitions, especially in its home country of Japan. Nonetheless, it’s always exciting when a new event is open to the public, and the One Piece Emotion Exhibition promises to give fans an experience that even the pirate king would enjoy. The Emotion Exhibition is a celebration of the anime adaptation’s 25th anniversary and is themed around the most recent arcs from the anime. The event features a display of statues and replicas based on the Wano and Egghead arcs. There are figures of Vegapunk, S-Snake, Buggy, and all the Strawhats. Huge inflatable balloons of the giants Dory and Brogy will be one of the centerpieces of the exhibit. Fans will also be able to see a replica of Luffy’s outfit from Egghead displayed among official concept art of the Straw Hats in their Egghead gear.

The first One Piece Emotion showcase was held at the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Square on August 12. The exhibition remained in Shinjuku until September 1 before going on tour to other areas in Japan. The event will be coming to the Grand Messe Kumamoto Industrial Exhibition Center in Kumamoto on December 28. The new exhibition will contain most of the same items on display as the Emotion event in Shinjuku and will remain in Kumamoto until January 13, 2025. From there, the Emotion Exhibition will head to the Nagashima Spa Land in the spring of 2025 and then to Fukuoka in the summer.

Why One Piece Emotion Focuses on Wano and Egghead

One Piece is a sprawling epic starring a straw hat-wearing pirate named Luffy and his crew, who travel island-to-island in a quest to find the One Piece treasure. Wano and Egghead are the two most recent islands Luffy, and his crew visited and some of the more recent arcs to be animated in the anime. Given the recency of both arcs, it makes sense for the One Piece Emotion Exhibition to focus on displaying things based around those islands.

Wano is one of the largest arcs in the series, featuring the straw hats helping a nation overcome the rule of an evil pirate who can transform into a dragon. Wano’s setting and aesthetics are based around feudal Japan, with samurais playing a major role in the arc. Egghead is a more futuristic island containing sci-fi gadgets and robots. Both arcs highlighted major revelations about the One Piece world, pushing the series closer to its inevitable endpoint. Given all the costume changes the characters go through in both arcs, there are plenty for the Emotion Exhibition to display.

