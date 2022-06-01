One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1020: Watch

One Piece has kicked off the climax of the War on Onigashima, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect next with the preview for Episode 1020 of the series! After building up to it for several months, the fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors of the Sea is now in full swing on the roof of the Skull Dome. But as seen with the newest episode of the series, this is far from the only major fight still going on as there are a number of other conflicts to keep an eye on throughout the building.

The fight on the roof might be taking up the majority of the attention moving forward, but there are still many major fights that need to be settled on the other floors. One of these fights is between Sanji and Black Maria, who had caught him several episodes before and now he’s been trapped within her clutches unless he gives up his crew mate, Nico Robin. This is the main crux of the next episode of the series, and you can check out the preview for Episode 1020 of One Piece below:

Episode 1020 of One Piece is titled “Sanji’s Scream! An SOS Echoes Over the Island!” and as the title suggests, Sanji is being kept in a pretty dangerous situation. The last time we got a look at Sanji, he was suffering but also hilariously loving his lady filled predicament but things have clearly gotten more intense since then. Sanji’s essentially helpless too considering how he doesn’t fight against women, so that means he’ll have very few options as to how he can actually deal with Black Maria’s trap going forward.

The title of the episode suggests what Sanji will do next, unfortunately, but this does lead to one of the major fights against the Tobi Roppo that will get the anime one step closer to the grand finale now breaking out in the pages of the recent manga chapters. The gap between the releases is slowly closing, but that also means there are some pretty big moments still making their way to the anime in the coming months and years.

What do you think? How do you feel about One Piece's anime these days? What are you hoping to see from Sanji in the next episode?